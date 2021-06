The stakes are high for Microsoft at E3 2021. After the launch of Xbox Series X|S, fans are waiting for news on upcoming games for the new generation, and what a better scenario than E3 to show what they have to offer. Microsoft's purchase of Bethesda, the video game developer and publisher company, raised hopes and hype among its users. The Xbox + Bethesda Games Showcase provides the opportunity to witness what both companies have to offer in terms of games. If we were to name a conference for E3 2021 that is grabbing the attention of the whole industry and fans worldwide, it would be Microsoft's on June 13.