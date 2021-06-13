Cancel
Stop The Presses! The Xbox Series X Mini Fridges Are Arriving This Holiday

By Daniel Hollis
purexbox.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you thought Xbox would forget those mini fridges many are clamouring for - think again. Microsoft has unveiled you'll be able to get your hands on one this holiday season. It came as the final announcement of their E3 Showcase, and you know what they say - save the best until last. Unfortunately there's no word on when you'll be able to pick one of these up, or how much they'll be, but at least we know they'll be coming before the year's end.

www.purexbox.com
