Stop The Presses! The Xbox Series X Mini Fridges Are Arriving This Holiday

What started as a joke is becoming a reality as Xbox revealed they will be releasing the Xbox Mini Fridge this holiday season. Now you too can finally drink energy drinks and small snacks in 4K 60fps as the team at Xbox Games Studios has decided to turn the joke into a reality and make their own officially approved version of the fridge for people to purchase. There have been a couple of imitators who have created one for their own marketing purposes, like the ZOA Energy Drink who created their own with their branding on it to help promote the launch of their brand. But this time around it is the genuine article as they have decided to make a mini-fridge that looks exactly like the Xbox Series X.