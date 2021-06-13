‘Life Is Strange: True Colors’ has ‘over 1900 pages of dialogue’
Life Is Strange: True Colors is taking its narrative seriously, with the developer behind the game confirming there are almost 2000 pages of dialogue in the title. Publisher Square Enix and developer Deck Nine showed off more of Life Is Strange: True Colors during the Square Enix Presents presentation at E3 2021 today, and ahead of the new trailer being shown to the public, NME had the chance to sit down and chat with three key staff from the studio.www.nme.com