Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

USS Cod submarine strikes USCG vessel while departing Cleveland

By Camryn Justice
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E32bf_0aTBVYe600

While departing Cleveland for the first time in 58 years, the USS Cod submarine allided with the moored United States Coast Guard Cutter Morro Bay Sunday morning.

The allision, which occurs when a vessel strikes a stationary object, occurred around 11:30 a.m. as the USS Cod was being towed by the Tug Manitou to Erie, Pennsylvania for hull preservation and restoration work.

As a result of the allision, the USCGC Morro Bay sustained superficial damage to the hull and superstructure of this ship. It is not clear if the USS Cod sustained any damage.

The United States Coast Guard said it is investigating the incident.

USS Cod last departed out of Cleveland for drydocking in Lorain in 1963.

RELATED: USS Cod submarine departs Cleveland for first time in 58 years

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Lorain, OH
Cleveland, OH
Accidents
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
Cleveland, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uscg#Android Tv#Roku Tv#Accident#Uscg#The Tug Manitou#The Uss Cod#Amazon Fire Tv#Youtube Tv#Directv#Hulu Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related