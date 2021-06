It's been a little over a year since Final Fantasy 7 Remake finally launched on the PS4, and after nearly two decades of rumors, it was well worth the wait. Now, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, the version of Remake for the PS5, is here (if you're still trying to get your hands on one of these consoles, check out our PS5 restocks guide), promising to take full advantage of the powerful performance of the new console while providing some bonus content. Not only do we get an upgraded game for next-gen consoles, but we get the INTERmission DLC, which features a previously under-utilized character.