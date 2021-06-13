Old-timers day: 30-somethings hanging on at US swim trials

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Amanda Weir just can’t bring herself to say the word “retirement.”

She’s still at the pool at age 35, still toiling away against kids half her age — if that. While swimming will always be a young person’s sport, Weir has plenty of company in the 30-and-older club.

Thirteen such athletes are competing at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials in Omaha, Nebraska. Among them is 40-year-old gold medalist Anthony Ervin.

Preperations for Olympic Swim Trials underway

While Ervin knows is chances of making the team are remote, others are more hopeful.

Thirty-two-year Nathan Adrian has a shot at making it to another Olympics in Tokyo. Ryan Lochte also thinks he can make the team.

