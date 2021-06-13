Wichita State to study Air Force B-1B bomber fuselage for 35 years of wear and tear

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleResearchers at Wichita State University have been delivered a retired fuselage from an Air Force B-1B bomber to study the effects of 35 years of flight on wear-and-tear. The university’s National Institute for Aviation Research, or NIAR, will disassemble the aircraft fuselage to better inform maintenance of the aging supersonic jet. School officials announced the work with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center B-1 Division in a Monday news release.

