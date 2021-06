Dreaming of lazy days by the shore? If you can't make the trip right now, then bring the beach to you with a blackened fish sandwich. This take on the New Orleans classic was created by chef Keith Kamikawa, a Wisconsin native with a passion for all things flavor. The star of the show is the heavily spiced cod or catfish, shining here with a crispy outer layer and a buttery, flaky middle. The complementary features that take this sandwich to the next level are the fresh, crunchy coleslaw, creamy garlic aioli, and toasted buns, all of which stand up well to the complex flavors of the fish itself.