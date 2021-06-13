Source: Allianz Field a potential destination for United States v. Mexico

That was one hell of a match. US v. Mexico matches are always tense, but, man, this game just had it all. Comebacks, fights, fouls, a red card, fan misbehavior, overtime!. Everyone! I mean, somehow it even had single-elimination penalties, all within 120 minutes! That was the best, most entertaining match I’ve watched in a very, very long time. Frankly speaking, that would have been the case even if the end result was different. But the fact that the US came back and won it 3-2 makes it even better.