Source: Allianz Field a potential destination for United States v. Mexico
The home for the United States national team’s biggest World Cup qualifying match might be moving from Columbus, Ohio. Multiples sources tell FanSided’s ‘MLS Multiplex’ that the November 12 meeting between the United States and Mexico might be held at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, MN. It would represent a historic break from recent tradition for a match that has tremendous significance for the United States in terms of getting back into the World Cup.mlsmultiplex.com