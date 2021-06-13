Slam Diego Padres make triumphant return thanks to Fernando Tatis, Jr. (Video)

Tatis went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's loss against the Rockies. The star shortstop made his presence felt early in the game, as he socked his 20th long ball of the season in the first inning, but he didn't do anything else at the plate during the rest of the game. Still, Tatis now has hit safely in four of his last five games and has also gone deep in three of his last four contests. His 20 homers rank as the best mark in the National League and second best in all of baseball behind Vladimir Guerrero's 22 dingers.