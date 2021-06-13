Slam Diego Padres make triumphant return thanks to Fernando Tatis, Jr. (Video)
The Slam Diego Padres are back, with slugger Fernando Tatis, Jr. hitting an absolute no-doubter against the New York Mets at Citi Field. The moonshot was Tatis’ sixth home run of 440-plus feet so far this season, by far the most in baseball. Despite dealing with a potentially-devastating shoulder injury early in the campaign, Tatis is on pace to lead the majors is several key offensive categories from the shortstop position.fansided.com