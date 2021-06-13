Obsidian Officially Announces The Outer Worlds 2

Real golf is terrible. It’s dull to watch, expensive to play, and one of the game’s biggest stars is named “Rory“. Video game golf, on the other hand, is great. No need to walk for hours in the sun while a foursome of tipsy businessmen passive-aggressively watch you trying to locate your ball in the deep rough instead of just asking to play through! Instead, it’s just the purest essence of the game in digital form that you can play from the comfort of your living room. I hadn’t heard much about A Little Golf Journey during its development, but lowkey golf games had pleasantly surprised me in the past (I’m looking at you, Golf Story), so I was hoping that Okidokico and Playtonic Friends’ first foray into the golf genre would similarly capture golf’s ideal form. Unfortunately, in reviewing A Little Golf Journey I found a simplistic and often frustrating experience, one that doesn’t lead anywhere.
Comments / 0