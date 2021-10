The problem…“I’m 55 – and nothing I have done has ever been right or good enough for my father, who is 75. Over time, I’ve learned what to do and not do around him to avoid confrontation; he’s not an easy man to get along with.“For example, when I was in my 20s, I had sold my car to buy a foreign sports car – but that made my father so furious, he wouldn’t talk to me for four years. He moved without telling me, and only through family friends did I eventually find out where he had moved to....

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 4 DAYS AGO