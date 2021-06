ST. PAUL — More than 3 million Minnesotans have had their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials reported Wednesday, June 16. Most of the partially vaccinated people in the state, some 2.9 million residents, are older than 16, according to recent Minnesota Department of Health Data, with younger Minnesotans between the ages of 12 and 15 making up the remainder. Another 2.7 million residents, most of whom are also older than 16, have been fully vaccinated.