The Government of Luis Arce wants to initiate an international judicial process against the former president of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno, and the former president of Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez, for crimes against humanity. Iván Lima, the Bolivian Minister of Justice, made the announcement and, although he did not specify the court to which Bolivia will go, he mentioned the Inter-American Court or the International Court of Justice as instances. The Arce Executive argues its desire in the alleged loan of Moreno to Áñez, in November 2019, of tear gas intended to control the protests that at that time were taking place in Bolivia after the overthrow of President Evo Morales.