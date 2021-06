While definitely interested in other AM materials such as polymer, wood, and resin, Massachusetts-based Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) is, first and foremost, a metal 3D printing company; it is in the name, after all. The 3D printing unicorn-turned-publicly-traded company announced that it had been working with Uniformity Labs to sinter aluminum using binder jet technology, and that it had qualified 316L stainless steel for high-volume additive manufacturing with its industrial Production System, which uses patent-pending Single Pass Jetting (SPJ) technology. Now, it’s been revealed that the company has qualified 4140 low-alloy steel for high-volume printing of end-use parts, again for the DM Production System.