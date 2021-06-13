Uncle Chase, Dr. Theodore Atlas foundations bring cheer to Mariners Harbor families
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There was a very special barbecue event that happened recently that still brings smiles to Staten Island moms’ faces. Last month, the Uncle Chase Foundation, in partnership with the Dr. Theodore Atlas Foundation, teamed up for a free Mother’s Day barbecue at the Community Center at 157 Brabent St., in Mariners Harbor. The event brought cheer to the community with a huge feast and raffle baskets galore.www.silive.com