Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Staten Island, NY

Uncle Chase, Dr. Theodore Atlas foundations bring cheer to Mariners Harbor families

By Dr. Gracelyn Santos
Posted by 
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There was a very special barbecue event that happened recently that still brings smiles to Staten Island moms’ faces. Last month, the Uncle Chase Foundation, in partnership with the Dr. Theodore Atlas Foundation, teamed up for a free Mother’s Day barbecue at the Community Center at 157 Brabent St., in Mariners Harbor. The event brought cheer to the community with a huge feast and raffle baskets galore.

www.silive.com
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Friendship, NY
Staten Island, NY
Society
County
Staten Island, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Citizens#Charity#Mariners Harbor#Mother#Urban Hope#Jdl Business Services Llc#Brothers Care Inc#Psop#Ucf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Plan to upgrade NYC’s trail system would see miles of improvements on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A plan to upgrade New York City’s last strips of wilderness would see miles of Staten Island’s trail system improved. The Natural Area Conservancy’s “Strategic Trails Plan,” which the organization announced Wednesday, seeks to formalize trail systems around the five boroughs. Sarah Charlop-Powers, the organization’s executive...
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD searching for missing New Brighton teen

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing 15-year-old New Brighton girl. Nina Holmone, 15, a resident of the 400 block of Richmond Terrace, was last seen leaving her home on Friday, June 18, 2021, at around 3:30 p.m., according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

‘It’s a little crazy:’ Staten Islander’s dream comes true as Etsy store goes brick-and-mortar at Empire Outlets

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Searching for a Christmas ornament in July or a Halloween wreath in February? How about a unique Staten Island-themed t-shirt, souvenir or note card?. A new shop owner recently turned his e-commerce enterprise into a brick-and-mortar store in the Empire Outlets, offering these — and hundreds of other unique gift, apparel and home decor items — in a visual showcase only a Broadway-trained designer could muster.
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Revelations in record-studio slaying; admission in bus stabbing: Staten Island’s top crime stories of the week

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Here’s a look at the top criminal-justice-related headlines across the borough this week:. Two more suspects — a man and a woman — were indicted on murder charges Wednesday as prosecutors revealed more details, to include a possible motive, in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man inside a Stapleton recording studio five months ago.
EducationPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Third-grade teacher at St. Joseph Hill Academy proud of her class, including three sets of twins

STATEN NISLAND, N.Y. — St. Joseph Hill Academy third-grade teacher, Patricia Fortuna, is beaming with pride about her students. Fortuna, a Grasmere resident, shared with SILive.com how proud she is of her elementary school class, comprised of 20 students. She taught 12 students in person, and eight remotely. And in unprecedented form, six of them were three sets of twins.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Guests must be vaccinated for ‘Springsteen on Broadway,’ but fans with AstraZeneca vaccine won’t get in

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Not all vaccinated folks are welcome to this “New York City Serenade.”. “Springsteen on Broadway,” the Bruce Springsteen-fronted show set to begin performances in Manhattan later this month, is welcoming almost all COVID-19 vaccine recipients to attend — except those who received the AstraZeneca vaccine, which isn’t given in the United States.