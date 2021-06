You don't answer your phone, do you? You know that if you don't recognize the phone number that there is a solid chance that it is a scam. Wait, let me guess, has your warranty on your car expired? Has your Social Security Number been frozen? Are you being offered a new credit card with a prime rate? I got this last one three times in two days. I block the number. They change the number. The only reason I even answer the phone without knowing who it is is because I am trying to get quotes for work I need done around the house, so needing it done, I really have to answer the phone.