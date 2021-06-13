Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northport, NY

Engeman Theater in Northport Set to Reopen July 10

Posted by 
HuntingtonNow
HuntingtonNow
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02vn2c_0aTBTYZg00
Engeman Theater

The John W. Engeman Theater in Northport will open its doors to the public on July 10, beginning a series of performances that will last throughout the summer, and marking the first time the venue will host a performance since March of 2020.

Tickets are  available, and there will be “over 20 live events” between July and September. Musical residencies are expected to resume in September. The theater will operate at 100 percent capacity, but for now, proof of vaccination against Covid-19 is required. Masks will not be required inside the venue.

Engeman owner Kevin O’Neill said staying afloat during the pandemic has been “a challenge.” O’Neill said he became concerned about Covid-19, and the effects it would have on the theater industry, in early February of 2020, after seeing how the virus affected China and Europe, more specifically Italy.

Once Covid lockdowns began here in the United States, Engeman relied on numerous methods to get by and make sure employees were paid. They used a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loan, they took out an Economic Injury Disaster Loan, they used cash on hand from the theater, and at times O’Neill used his own money. The theater also applied for the ‘Save Our Stages Act’ that was included in the December 2020 Covid relief bill. They have yet to hear if they have been approved or denied. Throughout the entire process, employees have always been paid, O'Neill said.

Although the theater won't actually reopen until July 10, O’Neill said that so far he hasn’t had any trouble getting employees to commit to coming back to work. Vaccinations for employees are “not forced, but encouraged.” O’Neill said that the vast majority of employees are vaccinated. O’Neill said he thinks it’s possible that in a few months, people that aren’t vaccinated will be allowed in the theater.

To view show schedules, purchase tickets, and find out more information, go to www.engemantheater.com

HuntingtonNow

HuntingtonNow

Huntington, NY
694
Followers
201
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

We're a local news site, covering the town of Huntington, NY

 https://huntingtonnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northport, NY
Northport, NY
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engeman Theater#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
PPP
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Country
China
Related
Huntington, NYPosted by
HuntingtonNow

Huntington Author Explores Jewish Roots of ‘Superman’

Huntington author Roy Schwartz has recently published a book entitled “Is Superman Circumcised? The Complete Jewish History of the World’s Greatest Hero.”. Schwartz says that throughout the book he “explores the development of the comic book field” and concentrates on the “Jewish roots of the comic book industry and superhero genre, with a focus on Superman.”
Huntington, NYPosted by
HuntingtonNow

The Paramount Returns With Brand-New Slate for 2021

For the first time since April 2020, there will be shows and audience members at The Paramount in Huntington. The well-known downtown Huntington venue just released its upcoming schedule of shows for the remainder of the year after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is set to reopen in August, with a full slate of acts running until December. The slate includes a combination of both musical acts and comedians, among others.
Huntington Station, NYPosted by
HuntingtonNow

Smoked Barn of Peru Opens in Huntington Station

Smoked Barn of Peru has opened in Huntington Station, promising authentic barbecue and the disparate flavors of Peruvian cuisine. The menu offers a wide variety of choices, including Papa Rellena, a dish with fried mashed potatoes with beef, onions, eggs and olives; tallarines a la huancaina, a sauce made of white cheese, vegetable oil,yellow Peruvian pepper and other ingredients; yuca a la, an appetizer featurinfng fried yuca with a Peruvian yellow sauce; ceviche mixto, with shrimp and calamari cooked in a lemon sauce; sudado de pescado, a broiled fish dinner with onions, tomatoes, served with yuca and white rice.
Huntington, NYPosted by
HuntingtonNow

Llamas Drop by to Celebrate Readers

Students at Washington Drive Primary School in the Harborfields School District were greeted by two llamas as part of a celebration of clocking over 2,000 hours of reading. Principal Kathy McNally also read “Llama Llama Red Pajama” by Anna Dewdney to the students. The llamas relaxed on the front lawn of the school as classes took turns going out to meet them.