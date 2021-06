Former Glossop North End midfielder Astley Mullholland is on a mission to have defibrillators set up in every football ground in the country. The 33-year-old watched on in horror on Saturday as Denmark's Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch in the fixture against Finland. It was a harrowing moment for Astley, as his brother Kyle died from the same situation at the age of 19 whilst playing football in 2005. Astley has since embarked on a mission to have defibrillators set up in every football ground in the country, with a petition he initially set up in 2016 gaining nationwide attraction following Saturday's events. At the time of writing, the petition has gained 62,780 signatures towards a 100,000 target.