We cannot stand for the EU's attempt to partition the UK

By Vernon Bogdanor
Telegraph
 7 days ago

The dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol is about more than sausages. It concerns the right of the people of Northern Ireland to self-determination. Some in the EU, led by President Macron, appear to believe that Northern Ireland is not fully a part of the United Kingdom. It is. In December 1921, the Anglo-Irish Treaty recognised the right of self-determination of 26 counties in the island of Ireland to secede from the United Kingdom. Northern Ireland then exercised her own right of self-determination by deciding to remain a part of the United Kingdom. This decision was legitimised in 1998 by the Belfast or Good Friday Agreement which guaranteed Northern Ireland’s constitutional position by providing that it should not cease to remain part of the United Kingdom until a majority so consented.

www.telegraph.co.uk
