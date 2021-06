Two Major League Baseball teams have reached historic levels of futility this week. The Arizona Diamondbacks and Baltimore Orioles have combined for 42 consecutive road losses, with Arizona’s 23rd straight road loss breaking a Major League record. Needless to say, those that have sided with the opposition for each team’s streak have made huge profits over the last month and a half. The bad news for bettors is neither team plays another road game until late next week. However, the good news for bettors is they have 22 consecutive losses overall between them, so there is still an opportunity to fade them regardless of where their next games will be played.