Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

Nicaragua arrests 5 more opposition leaders in crackdown

Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mIHN4_0aTBT74Y00

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — (AP) — The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega arrested five opposition leaders during a major weekend round up, in what appears to be widespread detentions of anyone who might challenge his rule.

The four arrests Sunday and one Saturday suggest Ortega has moved beyond arresting potential rival candidates in the Nov. 7 elections, and has begun arresting any prominent member of the opposition. The arrests bring to 12 the number of opponents detained since June 2.

“It's not just potential candidates any more, it's political leaders,” former general and Sandinista dissident Hugo Torres told The Associated Press before he himself was arrested Sunday. “This is not a transition to dictatorship, it is a dictatorship in every way.”

On Sunday, police also arrested prominent ex-Sandinista dissident Dora María Téllez, another opposition leader, Ana Margarita Vijil, and Suyen Barahona, leader of the political movement Unamos.

Tellez’s arrest is a major step: she was a leading Sandinista militant who led an assault on the National Palace in 1978, taking hostage the congress of dictator Anastasio Somoza in exchange for the release of Sandinista prisoners.

Following Somoza's overthrow, Tellez served as health minister in the first Sandinista government which ruled from 1979 to 1990. Like many former guerrillas, she later split with Ortega.

On Saturday, police arrested Tamara Dávila, who was active in Unamos, which was formed by former Sandinistas angered by Ortega’s autocratic ways, nepotism and perpetual re-elections.

Police said they arrested Dávila on charges related to a recently enacted law that classifies as treason any support for sanctions against officials in the Ortega regime; the U.S. has slapped sanctions on dozens of officials.

Davila is also a central figure in the opposition coalition Blue and White National Unity, which was formed following Ortega's repression of mass protests in 2018.

Under a law passed in December, Ortega's government has the power to unilaterally declare citizens “terrorists” or coup-mongers, classify them as “traitors to the homeland” and ban them from running as candidates.

The law punishes those “who lead or finance a coup ... encourage foreign interference, ask for military intervention ... propose or plan economic blockades, applaud and champion the imposition of sanctions against Nicaragua or its citizens.”

Those accused “will be traitors to the homeland, and for that reason may not run for public office.” Treason is punishable by prison terms of up to 15 years.

Ortega has already arrested four potential opposition candidates who might have challenged his bid for a fourth consecutive term, and now many Nicaragua opposition leaders fear it is only a matter of time until police come for them, too.

Torres said he has seen drones flying around his home in recent days, of the type used at Tellez's house.

“This interview may be the last one I give,” Torres said. “I am here, waiting for them to come for me.”

Hours later, police barged into Torres' home and arrested him.

Nicaragua’s National Police arrested the four opposition pre-candidates earlier this month.

On June 8, they arrested pre-candidate Félix Maradiaga, a pre-candidate for the opposition coalition Blue and White National Unity, and Sebastián Chamorro, a former director of the opposition coalition Civic Alliance.

The previous week authorities detained Cristiana Chamorro, a cousin of Juan Sebastián Chamorro, and Arturo Cruz Sequeira, a former ambassador to the United States.

Ortega initially led Nicaragua from 1979 to 1990 following the Sandinista revolution that ousted Somoza. He returned to the presidency in 2007 after three failed election attempts, and he won reelection in 2011. He then sidestepped term limits to get himself reelected in 2016, and packed courts and government agencies with allies. The Sandinista party controls the courts and the legislature, and has stifled universities and the Roman Catholic church.

Torres said Ortega has now instituted a more suffocating dictatorship than Somoza, who faced opposition from the within the church, intellectual circles and universities.

“I think Ortega has outdone Somoza,” said Torres. “He has subordinated all the power to himself as Somoza never could. He has a bigger repressive apparatus than Somoza ever had.”

Julie Chung, the U.S. State Department’s acting assistant secretary for Western Hemisphere affairs, said via Twitter that Ortega's “campaign of terror continues with more arbitrary arrests this weekend. OAS members must send a clear signal this week: enough repression. The region cannot stand by and wait to see who is next.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
33K+
Followers
56K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Ortega
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treason#U S State Department#Hostage#Ap#Nicaraguan#The Associated Press#Ex Sandinista#The National Palace#Congress#Sandinistas#Blue#White National Unity#National Police#Civic Alliance#Roman Catholic#Twitter#Oas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Related
Politicswuwm.com

Nicaragua Faces Political Crisis As President Ortega Continues To Jail Opponents

President Daniel Ortega, who's been cracking down on political opponents in Nicaragua, this week turned his attention to the country's news media. His national police ransacked the home of a prominent independent journalist and jailed two more reporters. Ortega's escalation comes as he is expected to run for an unprecedented fourth consecutive term this fall. NPR's Carrie Kahn joins us from Mexico City to talk about this. Good morning, Carrie.
Politics101 WIXX

Nicaragua lambastes Spanish foreign minister in furious broadside

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Nicaragua’s government on Saturday launched a blistering attack on Spain and Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya, accusing Madrid of interference in its affairs and imperial attitudes towards the Central American nation. Nicaragua’s foreign ministry, in a four-page letter addressed to Gonzalez Laya, accused her of making...
AdvocacyPublic Radio International PRI

From exile, a Nicaraguan cartoonist continues his protest against the Ortega government

Nicaragua is scheduled to hold a general election in November but so far, five presidential candidates who are challenging Daniel Ortega have been detained. Nicaragua’s National Police have detained a fifth presidential candidate, bringing the total number of opposition leaders so far detained to 15 ahead of the November general election. Nicaraguan political cartoonist Pedro X. Molina wants to see fair elections. He’s been living in exile in Ithaca, New York, and fled Nicaragua during a government crackdown on the press in 2018.
Politicsas-coa.org

Nicaragua: Chronicle of a Death Foretold

Ortega has been dismantling democracy for more than a decade. He is emboldened by impunity. In December of 2008, in the wake of Nicaragua’s fraud-ridden local elections, I wrote a piece calling for the international community to prevent the country from morphing into the Western Hemisphere’s Zimbabwe, and Daniel Ortega from becoming Robert Mugabe. The election, held without reputable international observers and under the complacent gaze of a government-controlled electoral authority, was the first tangible sign that the end of the country’s brief democratic interlude was no longer a risk – it was a reality. Nothing much happened. A few European developing agencies...
Presidential Electionmarketresearchtelecast.com

The presidential campaign in Nicaragua is tense: arrests of opposition candidates, the strategy of Sandinismo and the shadow of the Chamorro surname

Five months before the presidential elections on November 7, Daniel Ortega He moves each tile on the Nicaraguan political board with one eye on the atomized internal opposition and another on the United States. At the age of 75, this ex-guerrilla who governs together with his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, is on his way to be reelected for the third time in a row and could extend his term until 2027.
Politicstheclevelandamerican.com

Nicaragua: In his column via Central America, Point Pedro Sanchez asked the Daniel Ortega regime to release opposition leaders

Head of Government of Spain, Point Sanchez, Was concerned about the political situation prevailing this Friday Nicaragua And urged the President of that country, Daniel Ortega, For what “Play honestly“Y Release enemies who have been detained in recent days. “I would like to speak privately and directly with President Ortega:...
Public Safetydnyuz.com

Haiti gang leader declares ‘revolution’ as violence spreads

One of Haiti’s most powerful gang leaders warned this week he was launching a revolution against the country’s business and political elites, signalling a likely further escalation of violence in the impoverished Caribbean nation. Violence has spiked in Haiti’s capital in recent weeks to what the United Nations has called...
Immigrationnewagebd.net

2,000 Venezuelan refugees killed in Colombia in 5 years: NGO

At least 1,933 Venezuelan migrants were killed in Colombia between 2015 and 2020, and another 836 are ‘considered missing,’ a Colombian NGO said on Wednesday. ‘While the national murder rate has been decreasing steadily the murder rate of the Venezuelan population has grown and is 2.8 times higher,’ said Consultancy for Human Rights and Displacement in a report.
ProtestsPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Big Pride parade in Paris; Turkish police stop marchers

ROME — (AP) — Police in riot gear on Saturday blocked streets to try to thwart gay Pride marchers in Istanbul, while thousands turned out joyfully in Paris and elsewhere in Europe after pandemic privations — although setbacks against LGBT rights tempered some of the celebratory air. Authorities have banned...
Advocacygobnewsonline.com

Clashes at Dakar against anti-terrorism law

Demonstrators clashed with police in Dakar on Friday, as they protested against a draft anti-terrorism law and a reform to the penal code proposed by the government. Security forces were deployed outside the National Assembly, where the law was being debated, and at various points in the city since early on Friday.
SoccerPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Finland sees spike in virus cases from returning soccer fans

HELSINKI — (AP) — Finnish health authorities have detected a spike in coronavirus cases that has been traced to soccer fans returning from neighboring Russia following European Championship matches in St. Petersburg. The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare on Saturday urged “all passengers who have traveled from St. Petersburg...
HealthPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: UK health secretary quits in wake of scandal

LONDON — U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock has resigned after breaking social distancing rules with an aide he was allegedly having an affair with. The tabloid Sun newspaper had run images appearing to show the married Hancock and senior aide Gina Coladangelo kissing in an office at the Department of Health.
WorldPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Turkey's Erdogan takes first step in 'crazy' canal project

ISTANBUL — (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday took the first step in the construction of a ship canal skirting Istanbul that the government says will ease marine traffic in the Bosporus Strait. “Today we are opening a new page in the history of Turkey’s development,” Erdogan...