Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochelle Park, NJ

Rochelle Park PD: Machete, Crack, Stolen Plates Found, Three Arrested In Stolen Car

By Jerry DeMarco
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LaEXn_0aTBT6Bp00
Barry Green, Amanda Tintle, Lawrence Brock Photo Credit: ROCHELLE PARK PD

A Rochelle Park police officer stopped what turned out to be a stolen car and found a trio carrying a machete, crack and stolen license plates, authorities said.

Officer Chris Kiszka stopped the silver Toyota Corolla, which was missing a front license plate, on Essex Street early Saturday, Lt. James DePreta said.

He immediately spotted a machete sticking out of the rear seat, DePreta said.

Sgt. Jared Shatkin and Officer Todd Starling and Jorge Orihuela joined Kiszka soon after.

The rear license plate didn’t match the vehicle registration number on the Corolla, which has reportedly stolen out of Montville last month, DePreta said.

A search turned up the crack, glass pipes and the stolen plates, in addition to the knife, the lieutenant said.

All of the plates were for Corollas – just not that one, he said.

Police arrested the driver, Barry Green, 52, of Hackensack, and passengers Amanda Tintle, 31, of Clifton, and Lawrence Brock, 43, of Wayne.

All were charged with receiving stolen property and drug and weapons possession.

Green and Tintle were sent to the Bergen County Jail because they had outstanding warrants. Brock was released pending court action.

“It is believed the extra license plates were used to hinder detection during additional crimes,” DePreta said. “Detectives are investigating this possibility.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
108K+
Followers
21K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montville, NJ
City
Rochelle Park, NJ
City
Hackensack, NJ
City
Clifton, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Brock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Police#Machete#License Plate#Stolen Car#Rochelle Park Pd#Sgt#Kiszka#Corolla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Rockland County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Three Teens Busted Spray-Painting Graffiti On Train Route In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Three teens are in hot water after being busted by an officer as they were spray-painting a train overpass, police said. A police officer in Rockland County responded to Western Highway and Mountainview Avenue in Orangeburg at approximately 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, when a New York State Police trooper spotted three teens possibly making graffiti on the overpass CSX Train Rails.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Daily Voice

Duo Nabbed For Drug Sales On Long Island, Police Say

Two Long Island men have been arrested for alleged possession of drugs following an investigation into the sale of drugs in the area. Romaine Robinson, age 25, and Jamal Broomes, age 24, both of Hempstead, were arrested Thursday, June 17, by Nassau County Police in Hempstead. According to detectives, the...
Howell, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

At Least 3 Victims Reported In Howell Stabbing

At least three people were stabbed in Howell overnight, police reports say. The incident reportedly occurred at a home on the 200 block of Alexander Street around 12:15 a.m. Unconfirmed reports say two people were in custody. Injuries were unknown. This is a developing story. Check back for more. to...
TrafficPosted by
Daily Voice

1 Airlifted In Jackson ATV Crash

A victim was flown to the hospital in a serious ATV crash in Jackson Friday night. The crash occurred on Perrineville Road behind Six Flags around 8:15 p.m., initial reports say. The victim was flown to Jersey Shore Medical Center with head and neck pain, according to the police reports.
Newark, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Authorities ID Driver Killed In I-280 Crash

A 67-year-old Newark man died on a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 280. A Chrysler passenger car was heading east when it was struck by a westbound Chevy Silverado near mile post 13.5 in Newark around 4 a.m., NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan said. A Nissan Juke -- traveling behind...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Daily Voice

32-Year-Old Killed After Being Ejected From Vehicle In CT Crash, State Police Say

A 32-year-old was killed after being ejected in a two-vehicle crash in Connecticut, authorities said. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 18 in Litchfield County. According to Connecticut State Police, the victim, Nicholas Donahue, of Thomaston, was driving northbound in the Town of Litchfield on Old Northfield Road when a second vehicle, attached with a rear mowing trailer, entered a grass field from the east side of the roadway.
Bensalem Township, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

PD: Trio Arrested For Beating, Robbing Elderly Woman In Bensalem

A trio was arrested on accusations they beat and robbed an elderly woman in Bensalem, authorities said. An investigation began when officers responded to a trailer in the 1400 block of Gibson Road on June 12 and were shown a video -- recorded by an unknown person -- depicting a woman in her 20's punching an elderly woman in the face several times, according to the Bensalem Police Department.