PARIS (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas has described his first Grand Slam final as an education. He says he learned two sets aren't enough to win. Tsitsipas built a two-set lead and appeared on his way to an upset victory at the French Open but Novak Djokovic mounted an improbable comeback to win his 19th major title. Djokovic overcame a two-set deficit for the second time in the tournament and the sixth time in his career. Tsitsipas was trying to become the first Greek to win a Grand Slam title and says he believes he can win a major championship soon.