Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. My experience as a student has been up and down my entire collegiate career, from signing to Mississippi Gulf Coast as a Defensive Back and getting moved over to offense was a big change in my career. It affected me in many ways, but I kept my vision. I played receiver for the last three years. When I signed to West Alabama, I played receiver in the spring since our season was canceled due to COVID-19. When I enrolled back in school, I decided that I would have a better chance at the next level at Defensive Back so I’m here today to show and tell the NFL that “I CAN PLAY ANYTHING”.