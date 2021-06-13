Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - What’s In a Kernel of Wheat?
As of June 8st the Drought Monitor reports no changes from last week with only abnormally dry conditions in small patches in NE and SE Kansas. However, this hot spell will start to deplete soil moisture a bit. On the positive side, while uncomfortable for us, the high humidity helps decrease plant water usage. The six to ten-day outlook (June 15 to 19) indicates well above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen day outlook (June 17 to June 23) indicates more of the same. This will speed up wheat maturation and allow for remaining full-season crops to be planted.greatbendpost.com