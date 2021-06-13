Cancel
Carlos Rodón takes a no-hitter into the 7th inning as the Chicago White Sox sweep the Detroit Tigers: ‘It was pretty nasty stuff’

By LaMond Pope, Chicago Tribune
Carlos Rodón was well aware of the zeroes on the Comerica Park scoreboard.

“When you get in the seventh, you know what’s going on,” Rodón said. “Just keep trying to make pitches.”

The Chicago White Sox left-hander took a no-hitter into the seventh inning Sunday against the Detroit Tigers.

He had been in the situation before, pitching a no-hitter earlier this season against the Cleveland Indians.

Tigers left fielder Eric Haase ended the attempt at a repeat performance, doubling to left with one out in the seventh for the team’s first hit.

Rodón had to settle for another stellar outing, allowing one run on one hit with nine strikeouts and two walks in seven innings in a 4-1 victory in Detroit.

“One of those days when I felt really good,” Rodón said. “Good command with fastball and slider, (catcher) Zack (Collins) called a great game and we did what we had to do.”

The Sox completed a three-game sweep, improved to a season-high 17 games over .500 and increased their lead in the American League Central to 5½ games over the second-place Indians.

And they almost had another piece of history with Rodón.

“The way he was pitching, I think the fourth or fifth inning, I’m thinking, ‘Man, he’s got everything working. I don’t care who, it will be tough to center him,’ ” Sox manager Tony La Russa said.

“First inning, everything was in sync as far as delivery. Ball just jumping out of his hand, good command of three pitches. And he kept it through seven innings. He was outstanding.”

Rodón struck out seven in an 8-0 victory over the Indians in his April 14 no-hitter at Guaranteed Rate Field. He was perfect through 8⅓ innings before hitting Roberto Pérez with a pitch. He then got the last two outs for the 20th no-hitter in franchise history.

Johnny Vander Meer (1938), Allie Reynolds (1951), Virgil Trucks (1952), Nolan Ryan (1973) and Max Scherzer (2015) are the only pitchers to throw two no-hitters in the same regular season , according to MLB.com . Roy Halladay had a perfect game in the 2010 regular season and threw a no-hitter in the postseason.

Rodón struck out at least two in two innings Sunday, including striking out the side in the fourth.

“It was pretty nasty stuff and it kind of turns into a video game for me back there,” Collins said. “Everything he throws is pretty much swing and miss. He’s got an upper-90s fastball. He’s got that wipeout slider. I can’t really call anything wrong when I’m back there.”

The Sox built a 4-0 lead, with José Abreu (three hits, one RBI) and Leury García (two hits, two RBIs) pacing the offense.

The attention turned to Rodón.

Left fielder Andrew Vaughn made a nice running catch near the left-field line for the final out of the sixth.

Rodón struck out Miguel Cabrera to begin the seventh.

A call on a 2-2 pitch to Haase didn’t go Rodón’s way. Instead of strike three, it was ball three.

“It’s part of the game of baseball,” Rodón said of the call. “Nobody’s perfect. All you can do is think about the next pitch.”

The at-bat continued, and on the eighth pitch Haase doubled for the Tigers’ only hit.

“He had a good at-bat, made contact on a slider left in the middle,” Rodón said.

Vaughn nearly came up with another tough catch.

“I couldn’t see it from my angle,” Rodón said. “It looked like he almost made the catch, and I think Haase thought he made the catch as well. That’s a tough play down the line, and left field in Detroit is a big field. Vaughn, he covered a lot of ground and it’s not a ball I expected to be caught.”

Rodón later spoke with plate umpire Pat Hoberg.

“He just said, ‘I missed that pitch,’ and I said, ‘Hey, man, it is what it is,’ ” Rodón said. “Wasn’t meant to be. And that’s a very good umpire. One of the best I would say.”

Rodón continues to have one of the most impressive seasons on a staff filled with impressive numbers. He improved to 6-2 and lowered his ERA to 1.89.

“When a guy’s throwing like that, it makes it easier to call games,” Collins said. “You can challenge guys with their fastball and you can’t really call anything wrong back there. And then it’s harder because guys expect you to throw no runs, seven innings or one-run, seven-inning games every time they go out there.

“Me and Carlos have been working together pretty much the whole year, and he’s right where he needs to be.”

