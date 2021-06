Just last weekend, the Tigers went down 1-3 to the White Sox in a four game set in Chicago. Now, they’ll welcome the AL Central leaders into Comerica Park looking to return the favor. The Tigers have been playing reasonably good ball for almost six weeks now, but this is still going to be a tough task. Perhaps their best chance to win, considering a potential bullpen game again on Sunday, comes Friday night with Tarik Skubal on the mound against Lucas Giolito, who surrendered three home runs to the Tigers in his last outing.