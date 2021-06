Coach Mike Budenholzer’s contract with the Milwaukee Bucks runs through the 2021-2022 season, but it’s no secret that he was very much coaching for his job this year. Since taking the reins as head coach in 2018, the Bucks have had a lot of regular-season success. There was the 60 win season his first year at the helm that ended with Bud winning Coach of the Year. Milwaukee would also go on to be the top seed in the Eastern Conference back-to-back years as well, and of course, Giannis Antetokounmpo would sign a long-term deal to stay with the team last fall—which likely isn’t a direct result of Coach Bud, but it’s noteworthy when discussing his tenure nonetheless.