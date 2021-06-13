Cancel
Summit County, CO

Injured speed flyer rescued from Peak 6

By Sawyer D'Argonne
Summit Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Summit County Rescue Group, Flight for Life and a group of good Samaritans helped to rescue an injured speed flyer at Breckenridge Ski Resort Saturday, June 12. At about 8:15 a.m., members of the rescue group were dispatched to the top of Peak 6, near the top of the Kensho chairlift at Breckenridge Ski Resort, on a report of an injured speed flyer, according to a release from the group. Speed flying is a sport similar to paragliding that uses a smaller wing designed for descending slopes rather than ascending.

