Why the French rarely say 'I love you'

Throughout history, women have been recognized for playing an important role. Be it in literature, sports, medicine, healthcare, entertainment, or fashion, women make history every day. Some great names of women who changed the world are Anne Frank, Jane Austen, Queen Elizabeth, Malala Yousufzai, Gigi Hadid, and many more. These women have played a powerful role in the significant progress of the world in their respective fields. Not only have these women worked hard in making a name for themselves, but have also proved themselves as supportive women, helping each other grow and take steps towards a successful future. They ensure to play a great role in the growth and development of society, staying and working in the field they like. An industry where women aim to make history more often is fashion, glitz, and glamour. With that being stated, one such woman who has emerged out as a prominent model is Bahari Ibaadat, crowned as “Miss Afghanistan” in 2014.