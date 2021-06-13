Why the French rarely say 'I love you'
My French husband loves me. I know he loves me because he hands me a bouquet of flowers almost every weekend. And when I tell him I was at a party full of beautiful people, he charmingly says something about "birds of a feather". I'm reminded that he loves me when we're at a cocktail party with work colleagues and he reaches out to caress my arm. He calls me ma biche (my deer) and shows his love for me every day, even after more than a decade together.