Ember Moon on wanting to become the first NXT dual women’s champ
In her two stints in NXT, Ember Moon has accomplished a great deal. Between her two classics against Asuka at NXT TakeOver: Orlando and NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, winning the NXT Women’s Championship at the first TakeOver: Wargames show, and becoming the first woman to win the women’s singles and tag team NXT titles, Moon has established herself as a key lynchpin in a women’s division that is focused on introducing some fresh talent.dailyddt.com