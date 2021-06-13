Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Ember Moon on wanting to become the first NXT dual women’s champ

By Christopher Jeter
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn her two stints in NXT, Ember Moon has accomplished a great deal. Between her two classics against Asuka at NXT TakeOver: Orlando and NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, winning the NXT Women’s Championship at the first TakeOver: Wargames show, and becoming the first woman to win the women’s singles and tag team NXT titles, Moon has established herself as a key lynchpin in a women’s division that is focused on introducing some fresh talent.

dailyddt.com
FanSided

FanSided

99K+
Followers
286K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shotzi Blackheart
Person
Ember Moon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nxt Takeover#Combat#House#The Nxt Women#The Nxt Women S Title
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
WWE NXT
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEdiva-dirt.com

Shotzi Blackheart returns at TakeOver; Raquel Gonzalez retains the NXT Women’s Title

Shotzi Blackheart returned at this weekend’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House to help her tag team partner Ember Moon and get some revenge in the process. Blackheart has been out for a number of weeks after suffering an attack by Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai. Moon challenged Gonzalez in an attempt to become a two-time NXT Women’s Champion. Despite Blackheart returning and removing Kai from the equation, Moon wasn’t able to put Gonzalez away and the championship stayed put.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results – Raquel Gonzalez vs. Ember Moon

The following is our play-by-play coverage of the WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House event:. WWE NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez vs. Ember Moon. They brawled to start things off. Raquel took over for a few minutes by beating down the challenger and hitting a series of near falls by using various power slams. Moon mounted her comeback with a double knee strike.
WWEnodq.com

Results of Raquel Gonzalez vs. Ember Moon at WWE NXT In Your House 2021

Raquel Gonzalez (c) (with Dakota Kai) vs. Ember Moon (with Shotzi Blackheart) for the NXT women’s title. * Kai distracted Moon in the early moments which helped Gonzalez get the advantage. Gonzalez dominated the early part of the match but Moon was able to make a comeback. * Moon hit...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Sasha Banks: I Was Going To Show WWE, 'If I'm Not The Main Event, I Don't Know Your Main Event'

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair made history at WrestleMania 37, becoming the first Black women to main event WrestleMania in a match for the WWE Women's Championship. Leading up to WrestleMania 37, which was a two-night event, many wondered if Banks vs. Belair or the WWE Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre would headline night one. On April 9, one day before night one of WrestleMania 37, WWE announced Banks vs. Belair would indeed close the show.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Results – Roman Reigns Destroys The Mysterios, Apollo Crews Defends, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. – Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. The music hits as soon as we come on the air and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman. Reigns stops on the stage and Heyman hands him the title. Reigns raises the gold in the air as the pyro goes off around him. Greg Hamilton does the introductions as Reigns and Heyman head to the ring.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE Hell In A Cell Results: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

The following is from our play-by-play coverage of the WWE Hell In A Cell PPV event:. WWE Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair. They did some grappling early before Flair put her in a headlock then sent her into the corner and clotheslined her to the floor. Back in the ring, Flair worked over the left leg of Ripley. Rhea fired up and knocked Flair down before hitting a drop kick off the top rope for 2. Flair with natural selection for 2 while using the rope as leverage. Flair went to the top rope and hit a moonsault for 2.
San Francisco, CAGolf Digest

New U.S. Women’s Open champ Yuka Saso already is inspiring fellow Filipinos. Just ask Bianca Pagdanganan

SAN FRANCISCO — The impact of Yuka Saso’s U.S. Women’s Open victory at The Olympic Club last Sunday reached far and near, stretching across the Pacific Ocean to her native Philippines, where front-page headlines documented the historic moment, and to a mile and a half away at Lake Merced Golf Club, where a close friend was still comprehending what happened.
WWE411mania.com

Updated WWE Hell in a Cell Lineup

WWE has an updated card for Hell in a Cell following Friday’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the latest lineup below for the show, which takes place on June 20th from the ThunderDome and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network elsewhere:. * WWE Championship Hell...
WWElastwordonsports.com

WWE NXT Card Preview: Poppy Returns, Ember vs. Dakota Kai, More (6/8/21)

It’s Poppy! The Grammy-nominated artist will return to NXT once again. There are also three matches scheduled for the show as it is the go-home edition heading into NXT TakeOver: In Your House. Here’s a WWE NXT card preview for Tuesday night. Full WWE NXT Card. — Poppy returns. —...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

TAELER: Team KLR or Team Meiko: NXT UK Announces Women's Championship Bout

WWE NXT UK took to their Twitter to announce a huge championship bout as it relates to the NXT UK Women's Title. In less than two short weeks the self-proclaimed NXT UK Forever Champion, Kay Lee Ray will go one on one against the Joshi Veteran The Final Boss, Meiko Satomura. After the latest riveting episode of NXT UK, I think it is safe to say that respect between the two WWE NXT UK Superstars has gone out the proverbial window and with good reason. With the growing angst and unrest brought about by the lack of competition due to the pandemic shutdowns and restrictions, NXT UK Superstars are bringing the heat and making up for lost time. And this paradigm shift is certainly underscored in the rivalry between The Scary Queen of Scots and the rest of the competitors in the NXT UK Women's Division.
WWElastwordonsports.com

#AndNEW: Meiko Satomura Wins NXT UK Women’s Championship

On Thursday, Meiko Satomura defeated Kay Lee Ray to become the new NXT UK Women’s Champion. Satomura earned the second opportunity at Ray when she filled in for the injured Xia Brookside during the five women number one contender’s gauntlet match. The win marks Satomura’s first title win since signing with WWE.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Big E ‘Is Praying’ For Rey Mysterio

In a WWE Network Exclusive which was shared on social media via the official Twitter for the WWE Network, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E was asked prior to this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown about the historic Hell in a Cell Universal Championship match between ‘The Head of the Table’ Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio. Wrestling-Edge transcribed Big E’s remarks. This WWE icon recently sent a bold message to Big E.
WWEf4wonline.com

HHH NXT TakeOver media call: Fan frustration, NWA all-women's PPV

Paul "Triple H" Levesque spoke to the media Thursday afternoon prior to Sunday's NXT TakeOver and gave some rarely aired frustrations regarding how people view pro wrestling these days. The full audio is available for free down below. While answering a question about frustrations regarding talents being misused when they...
WWEPWMania

Daughter of Wrestling Legend Training With AEW and Cody Rhodes

During an interview with the Pro Wrestling Junkies Facebook page, legendary wrestling referee Earl Hebner talked about his daughter Katie getting into the wrestling business:. “I wanted my son in the business, I don’t want my daughter in the business (laughs). She’s at AEW training with Cody and Cody is giving her so much help, it’s unreal. Hopefully, she can be the next Gail Kim.”
WWEava360.com

FULL MATCH - Io Shirai vs. Dakota Kai - NXT Women's Title Match: NXT TakeOver XXX

Io Shirai puts her NXT Women's Championship on the line against Dakota Kai at NXT TakeOver XXX: Courtesy of Peacock and WWE Network. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3l4d8TP in the U.S. and on WWE Network http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork everywhere else. --------------------------------------------------------------------- Follow WWE on YouTube for more exciting action!. --------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscribe to...