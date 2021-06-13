Ember Moon on wanting to become the first NXT dual women’s champ

WWE NXT UK took to their Twitter to announce a huge championship bout as it relates to the NXT UK Women's Title. In less than two short weeks the self-proclaimed NXT UK Forever Champion, Kay Lee Ray will go one on one against the Joshi Veteran The Final Boss, Meiko Satomura. After the latest riveting episode of NXT UK, I think it is safe to say that respect between the two WWE NXT UK Superstars has gone out the proverbial window and with good reason. With the growing angst and unrest brought about by the lack of competition due to the pandemic shutdowns and restrictions, NXT UK Superstars are bringing the heat and making up for lost time. And this paradigm shift is certainly underscored in the rivalry between The Scary Queen of Scots and the rest of the competitors in the NXT UK Women's Division.