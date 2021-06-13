Cancel
Swimming & Surfing

Old-timers day: 30-somethings hanging on at US swim trials

 7 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- Amanda Weir just can't bring herself to say the word "retirement." So, she's still at the pool, still toiling away against kids half her age -- if that. "I don't think I'll ever officially end it," said the 35-year-old Weir, who is attempting to make her fifth Olympics at the U.S. swimming trials that began Sunday. "I don't think I'll ever be able to stand behind the block and say this is my last race."

Swimming & Surfingsacredheartpioneers.com

Heller to Volunteer at 2021 US Olympic Swim Trials

OMAHA, NE- Sacred Heart University swimming and diving volunteer assistant coach Brendan Heller will be serving as a volunteer at the 2021 US Olympic Swim Trials from June 13-20. This is the first time Heller has served as a volunteer at the trials in his career. Heller signed up to...
Swimming & SurfingKARE

US Olympic Swimming Trials: How to watch, full schedule

WASHINGTON — After a long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Olympic swimming trials got underway this week, but looked a bit different than before. Masks have been as much a part of the attire at the pool as swimsuits, caps and goggles. Frequent testing for COVID-19 has also been a part of the safety protocols.
Omaha, NEOmaha.com

Results: US Olympic Swim Trials, June 13

Below are Sunday's results from the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha. 100 breaststroke semifinal: 1, Michael Andrew, 58.14. 2, Nic Fink, 58.50. 3, Andrew Wilson, 59.08. 4, Kevin Cordes, 59.33. 5, Max McHugh, 59.68. 6, Josh Matheny, 1:00.25. 7, Will Licon, 1:00.33. 8, Ben Cono, 1:00.36. 400 IM final:...
Omaha, NEspotonnewjersey.com

Jesse Novak '17 to Chase Olympic Dream at US Olympic Swimming Trials

OMAHA, NE - Rowan alumnus Jesse Novak will have a chance to fulfill his dream of reaching the Olympics when he competes in the United States Olympic Swimming Team Trials this week at the Chi Health Center in Omaha. This week's meet determines the team that will represent the USA at the Tokyo...
Omaha.com

Beideck: Predicting winners of the US Olympic Swim Trials

No one is sure what to expect Sunday, when Wave II of the Swim Trials begins. Will times be in the range of American and world records? Will the performances be a bit slower because it’s been so long since there’s been a meet of this caliber?. Indiana coach Ray...
Swimming & Surfingchatsports.com

Six Hoosiers Swim on Day Three of Olympic Trials

OMAHA, Neb. – Day three of the second wave of the 2020 Olympic Trials continued with six Hoosiers in the pool at the CHI Health Center on Tuesday morning. The Wave II eight-day Trials competition serves as the sole qualifier for pool swimmers on the U.S. Olympic Team for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The top 16 times out of the preliminary heats will form the semifinals for all events at 200m or less, with the top eight semifinalists advancing to the finals. In events 400m or longer, the top eight swimmers out of the preliminary heats will head straight to the finals.
Swimming & SurfingOmaha.com

Events to watch Tuesday at the US Olympic Swim Trials

World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck previews Monday's Olympic Swim Trials events. Women’s 200 freestyle (semis): This event is oozing with talent, as so many swimmers are trying to get into the top four to earn a coveted spot on the 800 freestyle relay. Katie Ledecky, Allison Schmitt, Simone Manuel, Leah Smith, Hali Flickinger, Olivia Smoliga — all names you’ve already heard this week — will be participating in the morning prelims hoping to get to these semifinals.
Omaha, NEdnyuz.com

Olympic icon Phelps fired up by return to US swimming trials

The US Olympic swimming trials still get Michael Phelps’s synapses firing, even though the Games great has nothing on the line at the pressure packed meeting. Phelps is at the trials in Omaha as an honored spectator, but after five Olympic campaigns that yielded an astonishing 28 medals — 23 of them gold — Phelps said being on the deck in Omaha, Nebraska, gave him chills.
SportsMarconews.com

Opinion: Australian women send message to athletes at US Olympic swimming trials

OMAHA, Neb. — Adelaide, Australia, is 9,482 miles away from the site of the U.S. Olympic swimming trials, but Sunday, it felt like it was next door. Australia is holding its Olympic swimming trials this week too, and two of its young stars have already sent the Americans a message from far across the Pacific with one world-record swim and another near-world record.
Omaha, NEfox4kc.com

Excitement for Tokyo builds at US Olympic swimming trials in Omaha

OMAHA — The journey to the Tokyo Olympics goes through Omaha, Nebraska. “It’s insane watching people make the Olympic team in person, is unreal,” Kristen Stege, U.S. Olympic Trials athlete, said. The U.S. Swim Trials set the stage with over 1,500 athletes between the two waves, competing for around 50...
Swimming & SurfingPress Democrat

Katie Ledecky wins her shortest, longest races at US swim trials

OMAHA, Nebraska — Katie Ledecky’s most grueling night at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials resulted in two more victories. She didn’t seem bothered at all to have to swim her shortest and longest events about 70 minutes apart. The 24-year-old from the nation’s capital won the 200-meter freestyle first. She...
Sportsathleticsweekly.com

The top US athletes to watch in the Tokyo Olympics

The countdown has begun! The world’s biggest sporting extravaganza is around the corner. The Olympic Games are just a hundred days away, and athletes are bracing themselves to give their best. We look forward with a lot of excitement to those days of non-stop action as athletes from around the...