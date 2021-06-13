Old-timers day: 30-somethings hanging on at US swim trials
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- Amanda Weir just can't bring herself to say the word "retirement." So, she's still at the pool, still toiling away against kids half her age -- if that. "I don't think I'll ever officially end it," said the 35-year-old Weir, who is attempting to make her fifth Olympics at the U.S. swimming trials that began Sunday. "I don't think I'll ever be able to stand behind the block and say this is my last race."www.semoball.com