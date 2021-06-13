Old-timers day: 30-somethings hanging on at US swim trials

OMAHA, Neb. – Day three of the second wave of the 2020 Olympic Trials continued with six Hoosiers in the pool at the CHI Health Center on Tuesday morning. The Wave II eight-day Trials competition serves as the sole qualifier for pool swimmers on the U.S. Olympic Team for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The top 16 times out of the preliminary heats will form the semifinals for all events at 200m or less, with the top eight semifinalists advancing to the finals. In events 400m or longer, the top eight swimmers out of the preliminary heats will head straight to the finals.