At least one of two suspects is a juvenile in Austin shooting that injured 14

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — A suspect arrested in connection with the mass shooting on Austin's 6th Street that wounded 14 is a juvenile, and authorities Sunday were still considering what charges he will face, officials told the American-Statesman and KVUE-TV. Police and prosecutors have up to 48 hours from the time of a person's arrest to file charges against him. The suspect's age was not immediately released, and because he is not an adult, his identity and court records in the case likely will remain confidential.

