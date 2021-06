Kendall Jenner wouldn’t let any of her former partners appear on ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ until they’d been together for “at least a year”. The 25-year-old model and reality star never involved any of her boyfriends on the E! reality series – which came to an end last week – and now one of the show’s executive producers has said the reason fans never got to see Kendall’s romances unfold on-screen was because she had a “rule” about her love life.