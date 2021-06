There were rumours that a new Soulslike Final Fantasy was in development, and now Square Enix has seemed to officially confirm that. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy definitely has a vibe of a Souls game with a broody atmosphere and combat that could be tough. Oh, and the main character really, really wants to kill Chaos. The amount of times it is mentioned in the trailer is pretty high, but a reason as to why this character is on the mission to kill Chaos is not given. This main character is called Jack and he is accompanied by allies Ash and Jed.