Nokia Streaming Box 8000 Android TV Box from Streamview - unboxing and first start and setup!

svartling.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNokia Streaming Box 8000 4K UHD is an awesome fully licensed Android TV Box. It works with all popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime video, YouTube, Disney+ and much more. Here in Sweden it also works with TV4 Play and SVT without problems. In fact, I am sure it works with all services that are available for the AndroidTV platform. It also has Google Assistant so you can talk to it. It has a LAN port, USB C port, USB 3.0 port, HDMI and even optical out. The remote is excellent and the whole unit is snappy, smooth and fast. In the video below you can see my unboxing, first start and setup of it. Check it out.

www.svartling.net
