Nokia Streaming Box 8000 Android TV Box from Streamview - unboxing and first start and setup!

It makes sense for TV manufacturer, TCL and TV streamer pros, Roku to combine powers in the form of the TCL Roku TV (43in, £349). It’s no surprise then, that all the TVs in the range come with Roku’s operating system built-in with a customisable home screen, access to all free and paid channels and with Alexa and Google Assistant on board, the whole experience should be a breeze. AirPlay 2 features, so you can share content directly from your choice of Apple device, and of course Siri is in on the action to support HomeKit. Enough about features though, if the average person is said to watch over 22-hours of TV a week, what’s the screen like? The two models, the 4K UHD and the HD version (RS520 32in, £229) support HDR Pro which promises vivid colours and excellent contrast. Watch this space for a full review.