Georgia safety Coleman Bryson loves his Minnesota official visit

By Ryan Burns
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"On the Minnesota visit, my family and I got to meet the Gopher coaches and players, plus see the facilities and campus. This was my first time at Minnesota and I loved the campus. It's a beautiful campus. I also got to meet all of the coaches and they were all I thought they were going to be and more. It reassured me about how much I look forward to becoming a Gopher. My position coach Joe Harasymiak was really glad to finally get to meet me face-to-face. We didn't really talk much about my role there, but I know he expects me to be able to have a big impact on the defense. We mainly went over defensive strategies and what not."

