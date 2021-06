Rep. Stephanie Byers’ new House colleagues were always cordial to her in that Kansas way, even the ones who supported policies that would keep those like her invisible. In the early weeks of her first legislative session this winter, they made a point of complimenting her daughter-in-law’s paintings, which she’d hung on the walls of her first-floor office in the Kansas Statehouse. How gifted she was, said lawmakers who had just promoted bills targeting the rights of transgender children.