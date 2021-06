A new Lord of the Rings film is on its way. Filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama is teaming up with Warner Bros. Animation and New Line Cinema to create The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, an anime feature film about one of the most legendary figures in Middle-earth history. Set several hundred years before the events of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, the project promises to take viewers back to Middle-earth in an entirely unexpected and exciting way.