No COVID-19 deaths in county since May 3

MANISTEE — Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics are available every week at all District Health Department #10 locations. Anyone can get a first or second dose from 8:30 a.m. to 6:20 p.m. on Tuesdays or 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays, including at the Manistee location. The Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone over age 12; Moderna for those over age 18 and Johnson & Johnson for those over age 18. If you’d like, schedule online at dhd10.org/schedule or call 888-217-3904 for assistance.