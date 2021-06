Who among us hasn’t signed up for an app subscription and said “yes” to the pop-up box on our phones asking if we’d like to sign up for monthly payments, swearing up and down that we’ll remember to cancel it when the free trial runs out, only to… not? Let he who actually went back and manually deleted their Afterlight Pro account cast the first stone! But as we are all striving to manage our money in these times, it’s easy to hunt down and snipe the charges you no longer want to pay, if you know where to look.