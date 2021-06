It's hard to believe that we've come to the end of the sixth season of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead– and it's even harder to believe that we're heading into season finale "The Beginning" knowing that there's a missile with ten warheads that's about to rain down on our folks (check out our review here). So while it might not be the full-blown devastation that Teddy (John Glover), Riley (Nick Stahl), and "The End is the Beginning" folks wanted but it appears it will be more than enough to get the job done. That's why the following preview images for the season's final chapter feel a little too "final"- like a mix of desperation with a need to settle old scores. Short of a miracle, we've been wracking our brains trying to figure out where the "out" is in all of this- though stick around after the images for an idea or two that could change the tide (a least a little).