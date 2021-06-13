Cancel
Saudi Arabia vs Iran: Last Stand

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMMAN (Jordan) - We are down to the final games of Group E in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers. There’s been a lot of storylines to untangle, but the conclusion is near. A major knot to untie will be the marquee matchup between Iran and Saudi Arabia. When: 1:00...

Mohammad Jamshidi
#Iran#Asia Cup#Basketball#Group E#Instagram A#Iri#Fiba
Country
Syria
World
Country
Qatar
Country
Saudi Arabia
Sports
Aerospace & DefenseJanes

Turkey says it exported armed UAVs to Saudi Arabia

Turkey has said it exported three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Saudi Arabia in a recently released report to the UN Register of Conventional Weapons (UNROCA). The report did not not identify the UAVs but listed them under category IV b, which covers armed UAVs. There are two types being produced in Turkey: the Baykar Bayraktar TB2 and the larger Turkish Aerospace (TUSAŞ) Anka, both of which can use a guided munitions made by Roketsan.
Middle Eastwopular.com

Saudi Arabia Says Houthi Drone Lands In School; No Injuries

Saudi Arabia says a bomb-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels landed in the premises of a school in the province of Asir near the kingdom’s southern border. Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone lands in school; no injuries. Saudi Arabia said Sunday a bomb-laden drone launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels...
Middle EastTrumann Democrat

Saudi Arabia says hajj to be limited to 60,000 in kingdom

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia announced Saturday this year's hajj pilgrimage will be limited to no more than 60,000 people, all of them from within the kingdom, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The announcement by the kingdom comes after it ran an incredibly pared-down pilgrimage last...
Soccerchatsports.com

Mexico get an underwhelming tie against Saudi Arabia

Mexico got a 1-1 tie against Saudi Arabia in a game where once again they failed to live up to expectations, leaving with the sour taste of getting tied in injury time. Mexico had once again played a very poor first half and improved in the second half, but this time were not able to get the result. Mexico had a different starting lineup than they did in their last outing, as they continue to use friendlies to test players less than 45 days away from the Olympic tournament where Mexico is in a very tough group. Mexico will close out their tour against Australia on Saturday.
Premier Leaguegranthshala.com

Saudi Arabia Mulls Bid for 2030 World Cup

Nothing is off the table. No bid to buy one of England’s biggest football clubs. Not a Rich offer for a multimillion-dollar broadcast package. Not even an impossible bid to secure the right to host the 2030 World Cup. As Saudi Arabia prepares to battle its way to the top...
Energy IndustryBayStreet.ca

Could Energy Ties Bring Saudi Arabia's Conflict With Iran To An End?

The relationship between the two great indigenous powers in the Middle East – Saudi Arabia and Iran – has become significantly more nuanced in the past few weeks than the pure enmity between the two countries that prevailed before. On the Saudi side, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stated only recently that he seeks “a good and special relationship with Iran…We do not want Iran’s situation to be difficult, on the contrary, we want Iran to grow… and to push the region and the world towards prosperity.” From the Iran side, a high-level delegation conducted lengthy meetings with Saudi counterparts shortly after that statement was made in a secret summit in Baghdad brokered by Iraq Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi.
Soccervavel.com

Singapore vs Saudi Arabia preview, prediction and more

Playing in King Fahd international stadium was not a favourable one for the Singapore national team as they have tasted two thumping defeats in two matches this month, having conceded nine goals in total. They have only attempted one shot on target in the span of 190 minutes without scoring a single goal.
WorldU.S. Department of State

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s Travel to Saudi Arabia

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel to Saudi Arabia on June 15-17 where he will meet with senior officials from the Governments of the Republic of Yemen and Saudi Arabia, as well as UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths. Throughout the trip, Special Envoy Lenderking will discuss the latest efforts to achieve a comprehensive, nationwide ceasefire, which is the only way to bring Yemenis the relief they so urgently need.
Middle EastMiami Herald

Saudi Arabia to limit hajj to residents for second year

Saudi Arabia said on Saturday it would limit the annual Muslim hajj pilgrimage to people already residing inside the kingdom due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the second year in a row that the hajj — an obligation for Muslims around the world — has been restricted in this way.
Industryrigzone.com

Mining Magnate Likens Congo to 1950s Saudi Arabia

(Bloomberg) -- An African nation emerging from decades of conflict and corruption holds the key to greening the global economy. That’s the view of mining magnate Robert Friedland, whose Kamoa-Kakula venture just started producing copper in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. After scouring 59 countries over more than three decades, the Canadian billionaire says Congo has the world’s best deposits of the metal used in everything from electric cars to solar panels and power grids.
Visual Artdallassun.com

Calligraphy exhibition kicks off in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, June 16 (Xinhua) -- A calligraphy exhibition named "Scripts and Calligraphy: A Timeless Journey" kicked off on Wednesday at the national museum in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh. The exhibition will take visitors on a time travel to discover the development of calligraphy through 180 artworks, including pieces from Saudi...
World24newshd.tv

Saudi Arabia approves AstraZeneca vaccine for Pakistanis

PM Adviser on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has said that Saudi Arabia has approved Covid-19 vaccine Oxford-AstraZeneca and now people aged over 18 who intend to go to KSA could get the British vaccine jab from any vaccination centre in the country, reported 24NewsHD TV channel. Dr Sultan said on...
WWEPWMania

Report: WWE Returning To Saudi Arabia In The Fall

WWE is reportedly returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the fall. It was reported by The Wrestling Club, which is a Twitter fan page based in the Middle East that has provided coverage of previous WWE events in the Kingdom, that the Saudi General Sport Authority’s Ministry of Sport has decided on November for the next WWE event. No specific date or venue was included with the report.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

When WWE Will Return to Saudi Arabia Potentially Revealed

WWE are rumoured to be edging closer to settling on an exact date for their next Saudi Arabia show, with a report indicating they have decided on which month they will return to the country. According to Wrestling Club, a Middle Eastern wrestling based news account with a strong track...
Worldme-confidential.com

Saudi Arabia joins ILO governing body

The kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been elected as a member of the International Labor Organization’s governing body until 2024, Arab News reports. The voting process took place Monday as part of the 109th session of the International Labor Conference. Ahmed Al-Rajhi, the kingdom’s Minister of Human Resources and Social...
Middle Eastprofilenewsusa.com

Saudi Arabia issues a decision regarding women during Hajj

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj issued a series of decisions related to Hajj this year, including those related to the current situation due to the Corona virus, and others with regard to women’s Hajj. With regard to women’s pilgrimage, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj confirmed that a woman has the...