Saudi Arabia vs Iran: Last Stand

Mexico got a 1-1 tie against Saudi Arabia in a game where once again they failed to live up to expectations, leaving with the sour taste of getting tied in injury time. Mexico had once again played a very poor first half and improved in the second half, but this time were not able to get the result. Mexico had a different starting lineup than they did in their last outing, as they continue to use friendlies to test players less than 45 days away from the Olympic tournament where Mexico is in a very tough group. Mexico will close out their tour against Australia on Saturday.