The Real Reasons Why California Leftists Are Terrified Of The AR-15

Joe Biden has urged Congress to act on gun control in the wake of the San Jose mass shooting.The president has ordered that flags be flown at half mast following the shooting at a light rail yard in California, and noted that it was the fifth time he has had to do so since he took office in January.“There are at least eight families who will never be whole again. There are children, parents, and spouses who are waiting to hear whether someone they love is ever going to come home,” said the president in a statement.Mr Biden said...