The Real Reasons Why California Leftists Are Terrified Of The AR-15
This past week a US District judge in California struck down the state's 30 year ban on high capacity semi-automatic rifles which leftists label "assault weapons". The judge called the ban unconstitutional (which it is). In response, the progressive media has lost their collective minds, screeching in horror at the idea of AR-15 rifles being legal within the borders of their carefully manicured socialist Utopia state. Their most commonly expressed reaction seems to be fear.