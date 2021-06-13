Review: GETMr. Is a New Daily Sunscreen and Moisturizer for Men

If you have art on your body and you are looking for a product that will protect your skin, as well as your ink, during the summer—you should take a look at this tattoo-protecting sunscreen. Offered by CannaSmack, the Ink Guard SPF 30 is enriched with premium Cannabis Sativa (Hemp) Seed Oil, making the product multi-functional. The product is "specifically formulated to help minimize color fading when tattoos are exposed to the sun." This is especially important since photodegradation happens naturally when ink is exposed to sunlight. The Cannabis Sativa (Hemp) Seed Oil, on the other hand, works to hydrate and moisturize the skin, leaving behind a light and silky surface. Finally, the tattoo-protecting sunscreen comes in the form of a handy stick which allows one to take it anywhere on the go.