Review: GETMr. Is a New Daily Sunscreen and Moisturizer for Men
The dermatologists of the world seem to agree wholeheartedly about one thing: we should all be wearing a lot more sunscreen. Common wisdom holds that nothing ages you faster than the sun, and there are also more serious risks such as skin cancer. However, to be totally honest, I’m more motivated to wear sunscreen when I think about developing wrinkles, sun spots and dark circles before my 35th birthday. It’s not that I don’t think skin cancer is a big deal, but as I get deeper into my 30s, I want to hold onto the last remaining scraps of my youth for as long as possible.spy.com