The knockout round started on Monday with teams looking for spots in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Frida Eldebrink and Sweden had an upset on their minds early in Spain and Italy could not find any balance and lost 64-46. In France, Croatia was looking to also strike as third-place team and Ivana Dojkic helped them lead at halftime, but Jonquel Jones and Bosnia and Herzegovina had the better of the second half to win 80-69. Also in Strasbourg, Elizaveta Komarova was hitting from the outside early for Russia, which rolled to a 93-75 win over Shante Evans and Slovenia. Spain was not expected to be in this position, but took care of business in Valencia with a 78-51 win over Montenegro.