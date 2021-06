Memphis, Tenn — One person is dead after a car crash in Memphis on Sunday, police said.

MPD said the crash happened around 11 a.m. near Mt Moriah and Edenshire.

The fatal car accident involved two cars, one person was taken to Baptist hospital, however was later pronounce dead, police said.

According to police, another person was taken to Regional One hospital in non-critical condition.

This investigation is ongoing.

