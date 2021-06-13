Offshore Wind Power A Centerpiece Of US Department Of Energy’s Power Plans

On May 16, 2021, The Hampton Roads Messenger and representatives from Dominion Energy discussed the new and upcoming Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project coming to Hampton Roads, during a Community Conversation. This project, which began in 2010, is bringing clean and renewable energy to the Hampton Roads region by creating the first wind farm in this area. While supporting the Commonwealth’s goal of 100% zero-carbon electricity by 2045, this project is proposed to bring hundreds of jobs and millions in tax revenue to the area. Hampton Roads Messenger Publisher Angela Jones, along with other residents that were tuned in, were able to ask questions to Dominion representatives Tanya Byrd, Kevin Carl, and Lisa Hicks.