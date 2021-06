The first part of Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, hosted by Andy Cohen, included what you’d expect from a Real Housewives reunion: accusations, bombshell reveals, and details about huge life events, including Kim Kardashian’s recent split from Kanye West. On the June 17 episode, Kim and her famous family, including sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, mom Kris Jenner, and Scott Disick, opened up about everything that went down over 20 seasons of KUWTK, including their past relationships and most viral moments. But one thing Kim kept close to her chest is the exact reason why she decided to file for divorce.